Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EKSO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

EKSO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 136,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,686. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 162.93% and a negative return on equity of 454.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth $494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,398,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.