El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

EE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.24. 212,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $995,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

