Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESLT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of ESLT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.59. 7,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,528. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $166.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 16.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

