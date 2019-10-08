ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS ELMTY remained flat at $$7.51 on Monday. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $13.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $871.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.97.

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

