Elliot Noss Sells 1,500 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $73,695.00.

TCX traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $548.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.17. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 4.57%. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tucows by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tucows by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tucows by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tucows by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

TCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

