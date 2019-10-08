Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,125. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $5,932,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,202,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,962 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.