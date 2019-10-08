Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of AKO.B stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,434. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $556.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

