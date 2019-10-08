Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $86,736,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,423,000 after acquiring an additional 858,733 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,013. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

