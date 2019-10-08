Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Encounter Resources Ltd. (ASX:ENR) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 124,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 95,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of $36.73 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.09.

In other news, insider Paul Chapman 800,000 shares of Encounter Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR)

Encounter Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Western Australia. The company explores for zinc, copper, gold, lead, and cobalt deposits. It principally focuses on exploring the Paterson Gold Projects and base metals located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

