Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Endo International posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENDP. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Endo International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,235. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Endo International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

