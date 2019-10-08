Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Energizer from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 525,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Energizer has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.50 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.73 per share, for a total transaction of $357,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,246.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,153 shares of company stock worth $1,389,776. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Energizer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,584,000 after purchasing an additional 810,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,344,000 after purchasing an additional 333,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

