Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enova International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 178,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,413. The stock has a market cap of $684.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Enova International has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $450,071.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,519.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,884 shares of company stock worth $899,906 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Enova International by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enova International by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

