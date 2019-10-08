Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. 134,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 0.85. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 318,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,393.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 1,053,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

