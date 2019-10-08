Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,297. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

