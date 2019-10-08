Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,830 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 182,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

PFE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,979,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.