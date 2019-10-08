Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 24.9% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 358,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,178. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

