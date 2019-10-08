Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,448 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,702. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

