Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 151,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130,488 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,177.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.24. 585,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,116,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.