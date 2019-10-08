Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 46,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

