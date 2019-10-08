eosDAC (EOSDAC) Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM and Bitbns. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $230,360.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

