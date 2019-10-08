Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.40.

EQIX traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $581.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,947. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $557.67 and its 200-day moving average is $505.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total value of $1,754,347.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 58.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 40.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

