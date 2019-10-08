Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) has been assigned a C$13.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EQX traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 68,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.03 million and a PE ratio of -23.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.80.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

