Essentia Hits Market Cap of $463,432.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $463,432.00 and $60,235.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038554 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.79 or 0.05492739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000251 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.