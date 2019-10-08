Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.79.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg A. Seibert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 647,981 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 596,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

