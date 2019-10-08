Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. Etsy has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $607,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $288,002.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,792. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.