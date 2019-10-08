Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.29. Euronav shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 52,699 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,349 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Euronav by 12.8% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,718,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 308,432 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,176,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 249.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,089,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

