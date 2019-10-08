Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens set a $98.00 price objective on Everbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,722. Everbridge has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $571,582.55. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,172. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Everbridge by 68.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.