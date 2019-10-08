EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. 1,639,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,410. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $861,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $1,628,440. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

