Expanse 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73,561.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Upbit. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $73,561.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 20,181,190 coins and its circulating supply is 16,140,853 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

