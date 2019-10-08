Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EXTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

EXTR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.03. 24,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,878. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $305,984.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 294,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $17,720,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 44.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,754,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,503,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 957,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 686.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 602,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 568,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

