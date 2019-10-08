Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

XOM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. 8,108,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,504,108. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.