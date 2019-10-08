Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,637,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,146,365. The company has a market capitalization of $515.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,249,056 shares of company stock worth $600,188,318. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

