FairCoin Price Up 187.3% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 87.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 187.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $554.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00889397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00207382 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006041 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00072118 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004471 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

