Fantom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.94 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $22.14 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00195583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01026543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

