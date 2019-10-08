Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTCH. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 target price on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.23.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 3,869,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 3,006.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after buying an additional 922,948 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 2,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,859,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after buying an additional 1,778,655 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

