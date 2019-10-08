Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Receives GBX 5,996.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,004.38 ($78.46).

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,430 ($70.95) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,950 ($77.75) to GBX 6,480 ($84.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,430 ($70.95) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,127 ($80.06) to GBX 6,702 ($87.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,376 ($83.31). 461,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,040.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,638.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.