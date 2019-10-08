Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Ferro alerts:

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Ferro by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ferro by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Ferro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

FOE stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,061. The company has a market capitalization of $935.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.07. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.