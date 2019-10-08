FirstBlood (1ST) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,471.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and $1,471.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00195084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.01027251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.