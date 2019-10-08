FLIP Market Capitalization Achieves $497,355.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $497,355.00 and $5,223.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00194140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.01024633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030876 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

