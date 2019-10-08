Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is ($0.10). Fluor Co. (NEW) posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,112. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.19. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 174.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 667,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 28.3% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

