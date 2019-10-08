Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,994 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. 33,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

