Force Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $872,104.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007734 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,565,072 tokens. The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

