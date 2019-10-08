Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 514.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.19. 308,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

