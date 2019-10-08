Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. 346,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,180,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Buckingham Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

