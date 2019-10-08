Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 94,753 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 72,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.25. 893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

