Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 567,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,382. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average of $112.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

