Fountain (FTN) Price Hits $0.0168

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $123,650.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Fountain token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00194133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.01022192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,204,619,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,943,797 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

