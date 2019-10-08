Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Franklin Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.02.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.68. 462,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,166. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3,680.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

