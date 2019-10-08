Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Trading Down 12.5%

Freegold Ventures Ltd (TSE:FVL) traded down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile (TSE:FVL)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit project that includes 50 patented claims, 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprising 328 mining claims that covers an area of 31,478 acres located to the northeast of the city of Fairbanks, Alaska.

