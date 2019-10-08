Freicoin Price Reaches $0.0064 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $354,386.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000240 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000889 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,406,155 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

